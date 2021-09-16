Iowa Greyhound Park to close at the end of shortened 2022 season

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) – The dog racing in Iowa is coming to an end. Iowa Greyhound Park in Dubuque will close at the end of a substantially shortened 2022 season.

Brian Carpenter, General Manager, confirmed the closure to KWWL Thursday afternoon.

Florida voters opted to band greyhound racing by 2020 in a 2018 vote. Carpenter cites this for the collapse of the dog racing industry. Owners could race their dogs year-round in Florida, while Iowa racing was seasonal. He said after Florida outlawed the racing, breeders stopped breeding dogs for racing.

“Florida is kind of the main heart of greyhound racing. With us being seasonal, our dogs come here for six months and head down to Florida for the winter. When Florida closed, everybody stopped breeding dogs and there's become a shortage of greyhounds,” said Carpenter.

He said they aren't sure they will have enough dogs to run next year for a full season. They are trying to do what they can to find enough dogs to get in another month, maybe two, of racing in 2022.

Iowa Greyhound Park is the last greyhound racing park in the state, but Carpenter said they've outlasted a lot of people's expectations.

“We lasted a lot longer than anyone ever expected. People didn't last us to last this long. It's been 37 years and next year it'll be 38 with the one month,” he said.

The city of Dubuque owns the outside track area and the Dubuque Racing Association owns the grandstand area. There are plans to renovate Chaplain Schmitt Island, but what will happen to the racing setup is undetermined.

Next year's season will likely run in April or May. A season will be approved in October. The month-long season will contrast to the 122 days of racing seen this year.