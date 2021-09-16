Independence names new police chief

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Dave Niedert announced Wednesday, he will be assuming the police chief position in Independence.

He starts October 4th. Neidert was formerly with the Oelwein Police Department for the past five years.

Former Chief of Police Dustin Dallenbach left the department on July 9. It's still unclear why Dallenbach left the department or if his departure was voluntary.

KWWL has filed multiple requests through the Freedom of Information Act regarding Dallenbach's employment and questions from the public that Dallenbach was on leave from the department. Those requests have been denied, citing sections of Iowa Code protecting information on government personnel.

Dallenbach had been the city's police chief since June 2016. Prior to that he was a Buchanan County Sheriff's Deputy and Independence City Councilman.