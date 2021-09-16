Hezbollah-organized fuel arrives in crisis-hit Lebanon

AL-AIN, Lebanon (AP) — A convoy of tanker trucks carrying Iranian diesel has crossed the border from Syria into Lebanon in a move organized by the militant Hezbollah group to ease a paralyzing fuel crisis in the crisis-hit country. The delivery, organized by the Iran-backed group, violates U.S. sanctions imposed on Tehran after former President Donald Trump pulled America out of a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers three years ago. Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV said 20 tanker trucks each carrying 50,000 liters (13,210 gallons) crossed the border on Thursday and were on their way to the eastern Lebanese city of Baalbek where Hezbollah will start distributing the fuel.