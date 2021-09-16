Future of Lake Tahoe clarity in question as wildfires worsen

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — With a wildfire no longer threatening Lake Tahoe, residents, tourists and scientists drawn to its clean alpine air, clear blue waters and fragrant pine trees now wonder about the long-term effects that remain. Scientists say it’s too soon to draw conclusions, but they’re not wasting time. Many plan to bring research plans to the Tahoe Science Advisory Council at a meeting Thursday. They’re studying how particles enter the lake, how they move around it and the effect on algae production. As wildfires have grown in size and intensity amid climate change, scientists have become increasingly concerned about how smoke hundreds of miles away could harm the lake’s clarity.