Funeral service Friday for Marine born in Iowa killed in Afghanistan bombings

OMAHA, Nebraska (KWWL) -- A funeral service is being held on Friday in Omaha for Cpl. Daegan William-Tyeler Page, who was one of the 13 U.S. service members killed in the bombings at the Kabul airport on Aug. 26.

Cpl. Page was born in Red Oak, Iowa, and his family moved to Omaha, Nebraska, when he was five. He served in the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment based at Camp Pendleton, California and will be buried on Friday with full military honors.

The service is set to begin at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Omaha at 10 a.m.

He was 23 when he was killed in the suicide attacks that U.S. officials have blamed on the Islamic State group's affiliate in Afghanistan. The U.S. retaliated with several drone strikes in response to the deadly attack.

Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered that all flags be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, to honor the fallen hero.

“It’s heroes like Cpl. Daegan William-Tyeler Page that step up to serve this country and make all proud to be an American,” Gov. Reynolds said in a statement. “He was a young man who loved his family and cherished his community. I join with Iowans and the nation in honoring the selfless and dedicated service of Cpl. Daegan Page who was taken much too soon. His sacrifice will serve as a constant reminder that the freedoms and liberties we enjoy as a country come at a heavy cost.”

Senator Joni Ernst spoke on the Senate floor on Wednesday, honoring Cpl. Page. Ernst is also a Red Oak native and she says she knew and grew up with Daegan's family. She says she spoke with his mother on the phone after his death.

"The wounds of war obviously aren't just born by the warrior, it is the family of the fallen who will carry these scars for a lifetime," Ernst said. "The hole left in the lives by the loss of Daegan can never ever be filled."

Cpl. Page has been awarded the Purple Heart for making the ultimate sacrifice while in the line of duty.

You can read an obituary for Cpl. Daegan William-Tyeler Page here.