Faeroese govt to review hunt rules after dolphin slaughter

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Faeroese government says it will review the way hunts of Atlantic white-sided dolphins are carried out following the release of gruesome video footage showing the mass killing on Sunday of nearly 1,500 sea mammals. The extent of the slaughter was so large — much higher than in previous years — that it appears participants may not have been able to follow regulations to minimize the suffering of the animals. The Faeroese premier said Thursday the government was taking the matter “very seriously” and that the hunts are considered sustainable. Environmental activists have long said the practice is cruel.