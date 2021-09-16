Cedar Rapids to unveil new city flag Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - The City of Cedar Rapids will unveil the new city flag on Saturday, Sept. 18.

The new flag was selected by residents from four options. Over the summer, the City announced that residents could rank their favorite designs and view details on the symbolism of the designs. The ranking was open through August 31, and the time has now come for the new flag to be announced.

The unveiling will happen at 10 a.m. in the main lobby of the downtown Cedar Rapids Public Library.

In 2019 the City began public outreach for designs and elements for a new flag with the goal of creating one that reflects the input of citizens. In 2020, the project was put on hold due to the pandemic and derecho.

Once input was given from residents, local volunteer graphic designers helped take the proposed ideas to create potential flag designs. Members of the North American Vexillological Association (NAVA) provided two rounds of ratings, comments and suggestions on the submitted designs. A local committee used NAVA feedback and resident input to select four final designs.

You can learn more about the process for selecting the city flag here.