Cedar Rapids parents and students protest school mask mandate

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Dozens of parents and kids gathered Thursday morning to protest the Cedar Rapids Community School District's decision to require masks in schools.

Protesters gathered along the 1st Ave. bridge downtown.

Parents at the protest say they want to have the choice to be able to decide what they think is best for the kids.

"Parents know what's best for their children," Matt Rollinger, who is running for Linn-Mar School Board said. "Teachers know what's best for them. No government entity should ever be making these decisions for anyone."

Since a federal judge has temporarily blocked Iowa's law banning mask mandates for school districts, several other districts besides Cedar Rapids have issued the requirement, Iowa City and Des Moines among them. However, several smaller districts such as Clear Creek Amana have said they will not require masks and wish to wait until the judge gives a final decision.

The Linn-Mar school board will hold a special meeting Thursday afternoon to discuss a possible mask mandate.