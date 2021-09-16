Biden slammed for challenging nuclear workplace health law

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Officials in Washington state are upset that the Biden administration is challenging a state law making it easier for workers who become ill at a former nuclear weapons production site to be compensated. The Supreme Court will likely decide in the next few weeks whether to accept the U.S. Department of Justice’s appeal. If the high court rejects the case, the state law will stand. State Attorney General Bob Ferguson on Thursday called on the Biden administration to “stop this assault on Hanford workers.” Ferguson said the administration should drop the appeal. The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the issue.