Waterloo men’s shelter reopens after shutting down due to staffing shortage

WATERLOO-CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Salvation Army reopened its Men's Shelter after shutting down back in June. Low numbers of staff made it impossible to run the two 24-hour shelters the Salvation Army operates.

Wednesday, seven men moved into their new space at the Men's Shelter located at 149 Argyle Street in Waterloo.

"I have already accepted one coming in later today and I expect to hear from more," Men's Shelter Supervisor Bria Coulson said.

The Salvation Army Men's Shelter welcomes those in need once again after closing due to staffing issues. With its reopening more beds are now available for those who need a place to sleep.

Since June, the Women's and Children's shelter was the only place left to go.

"We did a little more referrals and we did a little more front-end work to get people assistance where they could get it if we couldn't provide it," Major Martin Thies said.

The Salvation Army turning away folks due to capacity limits at the only shelter that was operating.

Children were also being turned away when it was being used as a co-ed facility due to safety issues.

"No one wants to see homeless people on the street. It is a reality in this community and it wouldn't matter if we opened 30 shelters tomorrow fully staffed, there would still be homeless in this community. We just do everything we can to reach people," Major Thies said.

After months of outreach and hiring, the Men's Shelter is now open and able to operate safely. Two full-time staff members and a couple of part-time workers were recently hired in order to open it up.

The Salvation Army can now help twice as many homeless people in the area as they were the day it opened, making for more room in both shelters.

"Now they have 16 women's beds and over here there are 18 men's beds," Coulson said.

Bria Coulson is one of the new staff members, hired specifically to supervise the Men's Shelter. She took on a role that might not be for everyone but was definitely needed.

"I get to talk to people every day. I get to help them reach out to community resources and it's very rewarding. We see progress every single day and it's pretty awesome," Coulson said.

The Salvation Army is still in need of staff members to help operate the shelters. Volunteers are also always welcome for other programs the Salvation Army runs.

"One thing covid has taught us especially being short-staffed is people having the right heart. We're always looking for people like that," Major Thies said.

If you would like to work at the Salvation Army you can apply through Indeed.

If you would like to volunteer at the Salvation Army you can look at opportunities here.