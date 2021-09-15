WATCH: Michael Dutcher to plead guilty and be sentenced for Anamosa prison staff killings

KWWL News App users, watch here.

JONES COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The second of the two inmates charged with killing two Anamosa State Prison workers in March is set to plead guilty and be sentenced on Wednesday.

The combined plea and sentencing hearing for Michael Dutcher will be at 9 a.m. at the Jones County Courthouse.

Dutcher's bench trial was previously set for September, 21, but he will now plead guilty similar to the other inmate charged with the killings, Thomas Woodard. Woodard was sentenced to life in prison in August for the killings of nurse Lorena Schulte and correctional officer Robert McFarland during an attempted escape with Dutcher.

Dutcher is expected to plead guilty to the same charges as Woodard: two counts of First Degree Murder, Second Degree Kidnapping, and Attempted Murder.

Similar to Woodard, Dutcher had previously pleaded not guilty to the murders and also waived his right to a jury trial. Court documents showed Dutcher was going to claim during his bench trial that he killed Schulte and McFarland in self-defense, or in defense of others despite it being during an attempted escape.

Investigators say the two inmates killed Schulte and McFarland during a failed prison escape on March 23 and also injured another inmate, McKinley Roby, who tried to help Schulte and McFarland and holding another prison worker, Lori Mathis, hostage. They say the two tried to escape with the help of tools they had acquired through their part in the prison's work program.