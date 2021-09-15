UnityPoint Cedar Rapids asking public to utilize other COVID-19 testing options

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- As hospitals in Cedar Rapids see a higher than average volume of patients, UnityPoint Health Cedar Rapids asks that the public consider other testing options for COVID-19.

The request is for those wanting to be tested for the virus but not experiencing symptoms.

"For people who are not sick, and haven’t been exposed to COVID-19, but need to be tested for another reason, please consider other testing options such as local pharmacies and public health departments," wrote spokesperson Sarah Corizzo in a statement Monday.

If someone is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, especially if they're at high risk, they're encouraged to reach out to local healthcare providers.

St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids and Mercy Medical Center both recently said they would be temporarily limiting elective procedures while their patient census numbers remain high.