UN sends home Gabonese peacekeepers in CAR over sexual abuse

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is ordering the immediate repatriation of the entire U.N. peacekeeping contingent from Gabon serving in the Central African Republic. That follows credible reports of sexual abuse by some of its 450 members and past allegations. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric made the announcement on Wednesday. He said the U.N. chief made the decision after there was a failure to respond effectively to the allegations or to report on sanctions for allegations that have been substantiated. The United Nations has long been in the spotlight over allegations of child rape and other sexual abuses by peacekeepers, especially in Central African Republic and Congo.