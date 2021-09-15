Two of the three suspects in the 2014 killing of James Booher sentenced to decades in prison

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two of the three charged in connection to the 2014 death of a Marion man whose body has yet to be found, will serve decades in prison.

Danielle Busch, 31, of Cedar Rapids and William Leo Yancey, 46, also of Cedar Rapids, will serve 10 and 30 years in prison, respectively. Busch pleaded guilty in April to Conspiracy to Commit Robbery Affecting Interstate Commerce and Discharging a Firearm During a Crime of Violence Resulting in Murder in connection to the death of James Booher, a known drug dealer, in 2014. Yancey pleaded guilty in May to the same charges.

Investigators say Busch, Yancey and Matthew Robbins, 46, robbed killed Booher on May 31, 2014 at Robbins' home at the time in Ely, however none of them were ever charged with murder. A few days after the robbery, Robbins moved out of the house after allegedly burning carpet and furniture in the back yard. Investigators say he's the one who possessed the gun that killed Booher.

Robbins was found guilty of the same charges listed above in May. He faces anywhere between 10 years and life in prison and will be sentenced at a later date.

KWWL was at the Ely home in May of 2015 when investigators, along with a team of archaeologists from Indianapolis University, searched the property with digging equipment. Investigators never said what they were looking for and whether or not they found anything. Booher’s truck was eventually found 10 days after his disappearance.

In February 2020, law enforcement agencies were digging at a Cedar Rapids home, once listed as an address for Yancey. Investigators also never said what they were looking for or if they found anything.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand described the case as a “horrific offense" during sentencing. Busch and Yancey must also serve 5-year terms of supervised release after their prison terms. Judge Strand noted Yancey "has been a drain on the criminal justice system," engaging in criminal conduct throughout his adult life. Yancey is currently serving a 15-year sentence for Conspiring to Manufacture Meth and will begin serving this sentence in this case once he finishes that 15-year sentence.