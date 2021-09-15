TRACKING: Sunny and pleasant Wednesday; weekend heat

Today: Clouds have cleared, and skies are expected to remain sunny for today with high pressure overhead. Better yet, haze has been pushed out of the region, so skies will be blue today. Winds will be light and variable, and highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Humidity is not a factor today.

Tonight: We will see clear skies tonight, except for a few passing clouds in the north. Lows will dip to the low and mid 50s with a south wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny skies remain but we will be on the other side of the high pressure with a low coming in from the west. This will result in a breezy south wind with gusts to 30 mph. That means our highs are back to the low and mid 80s. Dew points will jump to near 60 but humidity shouldn’t be too uncomfortable.

Friday: A cold front will bring a chance for scattered showers and storms late Thursday night through Friday evening. This will be accompanied by quickly increasing cloud cover in the morning, keeping temperatures in the 70s north but 80s south.

Weekend: The weekend looks mostly sunny but warmer with highs in the low/mid 80s Saturday and near 90 on Sunday. Lows will be in the mid 60s. Humidity should be a bit higher thanks to a strong south wind.

Next Week: After a warm start on Monday, temperatures will cool as the next system delivers rain for Tuesday and Wednesday. This will bring a shot of cool fall air by the end of the week.