TRACKING: Chance of showers/storms later this week

Tonight: The sky remains clear with a light southeast wind. Temperatures are a few degrees warmer than last night. Lows drop into the low 50s.

Thursday: Sunshine dominates the sky once again. The wind increases during the morning, and it is a breezy afternoon with gusts to 30 mph from the south. High Temperatures are a little warmer and it is a little more humid. Highs reach the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Thursday Night: The humidity level increases, and this keeps our lows warmer…low 60s. The sky is mostly clear with a south wind at 5-15 mph.

Friday: The sky is cloudy with scattered showers and isolated storms. Rain totals for the day can be as high as 0.50”. High temperatures are near 80. The showers should end by the time high school football games begin.

Saturday/Sunday: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs are in the mid-80s Saturday and upper 80s on Sunday. The humidity level is higher as well.