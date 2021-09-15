TRACKING: Above average temperatures

Today: Sunny and comfortable for today. South winds are at 5-10 mph. High temperatures rise to the 70s.

Tonight: Clear and chilly overnight. Low temperatures fall to the low to mid 50s.

Thursday: Sunny, warmer, and breezy for Thursday. South winds could gust up to 30 mph at times. High temperatures warm from the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Thursday Night: Gusty winds continue through Thursday night. Temperatures are milder and in the 60s. A front starts to slide south into the Hawkeye state, leading to a few showers or storms pushing into our far northwestern counties.

Friday: We end the work week with a few isolated showers and storms. Winds shift out of the north at 5-10 mph. Partly cloudy skies remain for the afternoon. High temperatures stick around the 80 degree mark.

This Weekend: A blast of late summer heat returns to Eastern Iowa this weekend. Highs are near 90 degrees in some spots.