Suspect flees after late morning bank robbery in Walford

WALFORD, Iowa (KWWL) — Linn County Sheriff is reporting a bank robbery just before 11:30 a.m. on September 15th, 2021. The robbery took place at the Central State Bank just off Highway 151. The suspect ran away with an unknown amount of money.

The suspect is being described as male with unknown race and ethnicity, about 5'10", average build, blue jeans, blue hooded sweatshirt, sunglasses and a mask. No weapon was shown and no one was hurt.

Authorities believe the subject fled south on Highway 151 in a dark color Chevy SUV with no license plates. The case is currently under investigation by the Linn County Sheriff's Office and the FBI.

Anyone with information should contact Linn County Crime Stoppers at 800-CS-CRIME (800-272-7463) or the Linn County Sheriff's Office at 319-398-3911.