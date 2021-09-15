Some abortion foes question tactical wisdom of new Texas ban

The new Texas law that bans most abortions in the state is being welcomed by many of the religious leaders who help bolster the anti-abortion movement. Yet some abortion opponents in U.S. religious circles are wary of the law and questioning the movement’s current direction. Some of the wariness relates to the law’s most novel feature: It authorizes private citizens to sue anyone they deem to be assisting in an abortion. And those accusers have a chance to gain $10,000 in the process. Abortion foes who question the law say this provision will be viewed as troublesome and fuel a strong backlash from supporters of abortion rights.