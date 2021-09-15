Should we ditch Daylight Saving Time permanently (or keep it year-round)?

It is a hotly debated topic every year and I saw it was being deliberated in the comments of this post recently:

As for the answer to the question asked in the headline, I'm going to leave that answer up to you, but below I will give you some comparisons of our current system to what it would look like on a year-round Central Standard Time (CST) and a year-round Central Daylight Time (CDT).

To keep it simple, I am comparing four days out of the year, the fall and spring equinoxes, and the winter and summer solstices. Included in each will be the actual sunrise/sunset times in addition to the first light for Waterloo. Nautical twilight is used in reference to first light. You can find more on nautical twilight and other twilights here and here.

Current system

First up, here is how these 4 days look in a normal year with a normal change between CST and CDT.

Year-Round CST

In this theoretical time-keeping system, we would keep standard time all year. Essentially, that would shift everything to one hour earlier except for the winter timeframe, where we already use standard time. That means in the spring, summer, and fall, sun rises one hour earlier but the sun sets one hour earlier than what we are used to. Notably, in the summer, first light would start at 3:12 AM as opposed to 4:12 AM with a 4:32 AM sunrise instead of 5:32 AM. Sunsets would be before 8 PM as opposed to 8:50 PM normally.

Year-Round CDT

In this theoretical time-keeping system, we would keep daylight saving time all year. This means that during the winter timeframe, where we typically use CST, everything would be shifted back one hour while all else remains the same. That means we would have a very late sunrise in the winter with the first light at 7:28 AM instead of 6:28 AM and a sunrise of 8:35 AM instead of 7:35 AM. However, sunsets would be around 5:39 PM instead of 4:39 PM.

Head to Head

Here we will take a head to head look between CST and CDT on the days where we see the earliest sunset, latest sunset, earliest sunrise, and latest sunrise.









Based on the images above, I think when people say they want to abolish Daylight Saving Time, they actually mean they want to stay on it all year long and get rid of standard time. This would result in later sunsets but also later sunrises. It would not get dark so early in the winter.

Daylight Saving Time will end Sunday, November 7th at 2 AM as we fall back to standard time.