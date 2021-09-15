Sept. 15: New COVID-19 deaths in Iowa more than double in past week, 11,723 new cases

(KWWL) -- There were 11,723 new, confirmed cases from Wednesday, September 8 to Wednesday, September 15, according to the state’s dashboard, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 428,517.

That's an average of 1,675 new cases per day over the last 7 days. The number of new cases is up 39% from new cases reported last week.

The state’s website says that of the 416,794 people who have tested positive, 386,822 have recovered. This is 5,981 new recoveries compared to last week.

The state is reporting 64 new deaths from COVID-19 over the past week, with a death toll of 6,401. Thirty new deaths were reported in the week prior.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (386,822) and the number of deaths (6,401) from the total number of cases (428,517) shows there are currently 35,294 active positive cases in the state. This is 5,678 more active cases than what was reported last Wednesday.

There were 95 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 578 (the same as last week). Of those, 157 are in the ICU (down from 158 last week), and 73 are on ventilators (down from 82 last week).

People who are not fully vaccinated account for 78.3% of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, and 87.3% of patients in the ICU.

As of Wednesday afternoon, according to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, 28,846 more vaccine doses were administered to Iowans last week for a total of 3,149,725 doses administered to Iowa residents. 17,489 more Iowans completed their vaccine series in the last week for a total of 1,644,649, which is 64.8% of Iowans 18 and older.

Percentage by county of eastern Iowa residents age 12 and older who have been fully vaccinated (according to IDPH data on the Iowa dashboard):

Allamakee County: 52.8%

52.8% Benton County: 61.8%

61.8% Bremer County: 63.3%

63.3% Black Hawk County: 61.8%

61.8% Buchanan County: 59.6%

59.6% Butler County: 63%

63% Cedar County: 62.1%

62.1% Chickasaw County: 59.6%

59.6% Clayton County: 51.5%

51.5% Delaware County: 58.6%

58.6% Dubuque County: 67.6%

67.6% Fayette County: 57.3%

57.3% Grundy County: 66.7%

66.7% Iowa County: 67.1%

67.1% Johnson County: 71.0%

71.0% Jones County: 62.0%

62.0% Keokuk County: 50.3%

50.3% Linn County: 68.2%

68.2% Tama County: 64.6%

64.6% Winneshiek County: 62.8%

62.8% Washington County: 60.9%

