Pfizer CEO: Vaccine data on children 5-11 expected soon

(CNN) -- Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine may soon be available for almost every school-aged child.

The pharmaceutical company is planning to submit data to the Food and Drug Administration on how its shot works in kids 5 to 11-years-old.

Pfizer's CEO says that should be done by the end of this month or possibly the first week of October.

After that, it will be up to the FDA to decide whether to approve the vaccine.

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is fully approved for people 16-years-old and over, and for emergency use in kids 12 to 15-years-old.

There is currently no vaccine available for anyone under 12.

Pfizer is also gathering data for its vaccine in babies as young as six months old, and hopes to submit that in the future as well.