OPERATION QUICKFIND: Another 13-year-old from Marion missing

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) — Marion Police are looking for missing 13-year-old Myah Jade Malloy who has been missing since Tuesday, September 14th, 2021 at 5:30 p.m.

Malloy is 4'11" and weighs 105 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen off the 1200 block of Cherokee Dr. wearing blue jean shorts, blue striped crop top and possibly wearing white Croc shoes.

Anyone with details should contact the Marion Police Department at 319-377-1511.