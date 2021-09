MARION, Iowa (KWWL) — Marion Police are looking for missing 13-year-old Sharom Kahungu who has been missing on Monday, September 13th, 2021.

Kahungu is described as a Black male, 4'9", 80 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with details should contact the Marion Police Department at 319-377-1511.