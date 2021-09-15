Mayor Quentin Hart named to Healthiest State Initiative Board of Directors

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart is among three new members named to The Healthiest State Initiative's Board of Directors.

The other two new members are Meg Schneider with the Greater Des Moines Partnership and Aaron Wiese with Hy-Vee.

“We are excited to welcome Quentin, Meg and Aaron to the Board of Directors,” Jami Haberl, Executive Director of the Healthiest State Initiative said. “Their influence spans statewide and each brings a different experience – from working directly in communities to leading one of Iowa’s largest companies – that will be beneficial in our efforts to become the healthiest state in the nation.”

The Healthiest State Initiative is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization working to make Iowa the healthiest state in the nation by improving the physical, social and emotional well-being of Iowans. Their latest annual report from 2020 can be found here.

Other members of the board include: