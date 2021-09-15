Iowa State Patrol and Linn County Sheriff’s Office to enforce speed limits to reduce fatalities

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa State Patrol and the Linn County Sheriff's Office are teaming up for a traffic enforcement initiative on Thursday.

September 16th is a date that has a history of high fatalities on Iowa's highways.

The state patrol will put eight more troopers on the road on Thursday to enforce the speed limits, particularly on the I-380 corridor and state highways 100 and 30.

Trooper Bob Conrad is the Public Information Officer for the Iowa State Patrol.

"As all of you know in Eastern Iowa [know], that 380 corridor is a tough area. It's kind of a racetrack some days so our goal is to slow them down. It's a hard area to work. We're also doing a joint project in Eastern Iowa with Linn County so in Linn County, we will be working with the Linn County Sheriff's Officers with their officers, our officers. Across the state, there's going to be several. We're talking about 100 plus troopers that are going to be working on this plus all of the other agencies that are involved." Conrad said.

The initiative is part of the Zero Fatalities Task Force to reduce traffic deaths on Iowa's highway to zero in the long term and to less than 300 this year. The task force has joint cooperation with all the law enforcement agencies in the state.

"The faster you go, the more likely you are to die. So, we're focusing on that but we're not gonna turn our heads to the other things. If you're driving distracted, if you're impaired, if you're doing something on the roadway that's not safe, not wearing your seatbelt, you'll be stopped and you'll be ticketed for it. It's not because we don't like you. It's because we just [have to] save you," Conrad said.



There have been 236 traffic related deaths on Iowa's highways this year. That's up from 226 at this time last year.

Troopers say they've seen the highest speeds in their careers since the beginning of the pandemic.

