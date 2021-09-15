Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh giving away 150 meals in Waukon Wednesday

WAUKON, Iowa (KWWL) -- Dollar Fresh, a division of Hy-Vee, is giving away 150 meals to customers with a contactless, drive-thru event from 4-6 p.m. (or until supplies last) on Wednesday.

One free meal will be given away to the first 150 customers at the Dollar Fresh store in Waukon. Meals will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

Customers can choose one of three family-size Mealtime To Go take-and-bake entrées: lasagna, beef enchiladas or Asian vegetable lo Mein. The meals will be loaded into customer's cars using a contactless method to minimize physical contact and enforce social distancing.

The donation is a way for the store to give back to the community during National Family Meals Month, an initiative from The Food Industry Association to raise awareness of the benefits of sharing frequent family meals. A release from the company says it’s often difficult for families to find time to sit down and enjoy a meal together due to busy schedules and they're committed to bringing families together around the dinner table by making mealtime easier.