Few voting issues reported with California recall election

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Few voting issues were reported on the final day of voting in California’s recall election Tuesday. But unsubstantiated reports from GOP party leaders could have hampered Republican turnout in the closely watched contest seeking to oust the Democratic governor. Republican candidate Larry Elder’s campaign had promoted a website insinuating California’s election had been compromised by fraud. Newsom defeated the recall on Tuesday, however, and Elder quickly conceded. Newsom said claims of voter fraud were “a crock.” In a victory speech, he compared democracy to an antique vase that can easily smash if you drop it. He urged voters to be diligent.