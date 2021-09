CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Just before 3 p.m. on September 15th Iowa State Troopers responded to a two vehicle accident on Highway 63, near the Fredericksburg exit.

A Hyundai Accent was exiting Highway 63 and failed to stop at the stop sign before merging onto Highway 18. They were then hit by a semi-tractor that was traveling Eastbound on Highway 18.

The name of the deceased nor which vehicle they were driving have been released yet.