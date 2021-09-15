Ex-jihadi bride asks UK for forgiveness, aims to return home

LONDON (AP) — A British woman who ran away from home at age 15 to join the Islamic State group in Syria has asked for forgiveness and appealed to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to let her come home. Shamima Begum was one of three east London schoolgirls who traveled to Syria in 2015. She is now 22 and living in a refugee camp in Syria. Begum has sought to return home but the British government revoked her citizenship on national security grounds. She told broadcaster ITV that “I regret every, every decision I’ve made since I stepped into Syria and I will live with it for the rest of my life.”