EU chief turns to Paralympian Vio to inspire Europe’s youth

BRUSSELS (AP) — When European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen was at a loss for words to capture the true spirit of Europe’s young, she introduced a special guest of honor at her State of the Union address. Paralympic wheelchair fencer Bebe Vio of Italy became the symbol of hope, vigor and resilience for von der Leyen and many others this summer in Tokyo. Wheelchair fencer Vio contracted meningitis as a child and to save her life, doctors amputated both her forearms and both her legs at the knees. The Italian won gold and silver at the Paralympics last month.