Dubuque teen to be tried as adult in July shooting death of 18-year-old

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) - According to KWWL's coverage partners, Dubuque in Pursuit News, a 15-year-old in Dubuque will be tried as an adult in the death of another teen.

Jaquez Pease, 15, is being charged with voluntary manslaughter, use of a weapon committing a dangerous crime, reckless use of a firearm and willful injury causing a serious injury. Dubuque in Pursuit News reports court documents show Magistrate Judge, Thomas Starka, waived the juvenile court case to adult court.

On July 17th, 2021, police responded to an alleyway in the 1400 block of Central Avenue for a report of an individual suffering a gunshot wound. Investigators believe a fight broke out between Pease and 18-year-old, Robert Powell-Moore.

Powell-Moore was shot in the chest and transported to Finley Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

City of Dubuque traffic cameras captured the incident and authorities identified Pease as the suspect. Later that day, he was found at a residence in the 1900 block of Jackson Street where he was taken into custody.

Pease's preliminary hearing is set for September 23rd, 2021 in adult court.