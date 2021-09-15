DNR: 2020 derecho destroyed nearly 7 million trees across Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- A new survey by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources estimates the August 10, 2020 derecho destroyed more than 7 million trees across the state of Iowa.

According to the survey, 32,773 acres of urban tree canopy were wiped out by the storm. The DNR estimated the storm destroyed 4,424,426 individual trees. An additional 2.7 million trees were either damaged or destroyed in rural areas.

Parts of Eastern Iowa experienced sustained winds of 70 mph for nearly an hour during the storm. The National Weather Service estimated the strongest wind speeds during the storm to be140 mph in the Cedar Rapids area. The NWS said it is among the strongest wind speeds ever recorded during a derecho.

In Linn County, the survey estimated the derecho damaged 953,224 trees and 7,061 acres of tree canopy, the most of any Iowa county. Officials have previously estimated the storm wiped out 60% of the county's tree canopy.

Without the trees to capture and store carbon, Iowa DNR Disaster Recovery Coordinator Nick McGrath said it could lead to higher temperatures, decreased air quality, and more frequent flash flooding.

"We are going to feel it when it comes to increasing energy use because people will be running air conditioners more often," McGrath said. "We might see some issues with stormwater runoff since there are fewer trees to catch that rainfall as it comes down."

McGrath said Eastern Iowa is just starting to experience those long-term effects from the storm.

"Iowans will feel the effects of the derecho to the tune of about $20 million a year in extra needs," McGrath said.

Without trees for shade, the temperatures will be hotter. McGrath said over time, that could lead to a handful of infrastructure-related issues.

"The constant heat on the concrete will wear away at that substance, leading your roads to break down faster than your sidewalks to break down," he said. "Now you've got, you know, more city money tied up and fixing those. And all because you don't have trees."

To mitigate some of the effects, the DNR encourages all Iowans to plant new native trees to help the ecosystem recover.

"They're much better for our climate, they'll support the the native pollinators, the native wildlife, whereas non natives in bases would not," McGrath said. "Those natives generally just take a little bit longer to grow."

Utility companies Alliant, Black Hills Energy, and Mid American are funding some grants, and Trees Forever has held several tree adoption events.

This year, the DNR state forest nursery has given out more than a million seedlings.

McGrath estimates it will take 30 to 60 years to get the ecosystem back to something close to what it was before the storm.