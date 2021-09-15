College Volleyball: Iowa State sweeps UNI 3-0

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Iowa State (7-2) got back to winning ways Wednesday night with a 3-0 (25-20, 25-9, 25-22) victory over UNI (4-6) at the McLeod Center. It was a through and complete performance from the Cyclones, who hit .284 as a team and held the hosts to .064 hitting on the night.

Leading the way was Eleanor Holthaus, who notched 13 kills at .375 hitting, eight digs, four blocks and three aces. Kenzie Mantz posted a season-high 12 kills to join in double figures. Candelaria Herrera posted six blocks, leading ISU on a 10.0 total block night, and Marija Popovic had 11 digs to go with three aces.

Set One: Iowa State 25 UNI 20

Big scoring runs dominated the first half of the set, as UNI got the first five points of the match, ISU got seven of the next eight, with Eleanor Holthaus and Marija Popovic both collecting aces in the process and UNI following up with the next four points to get back ahead 10-7. A 3-0 run by the Cyclones put the visitors ahead again 12-11, but UNI would continue to hang tough and battle and exchange the lead. ISU finally got some breathing room with a 5-0 run, capped by consecutive kills from Kenzie Mantz to move ahead 23-18. Mantz led the Cyclone attack with seven kills in the frame, her final one closing the first in favor of ISU 25-20.

Set Two: Iowa State 25 UNI 9

Iowa State went on a 13-0 run, highlighted by two more Holthaus aces and four Herrera kills, to put the Cyclones ahead 16-4. The visitors totally dominated the second frame, hitting .609 as a team (its highest in a set in 2021), while holding the Panthers to -.037 hitting. ISU also recorded two aces (both by Holthaus) and three blocks in the set. Iowa State made it 2-0 when Herrera and Holthaus combined to stuff Emily Holterhaus at 25-9. It was the first time the Cyclones held an opponent to single digits in a set since holding Omaha to nine in the first set of their 2017 meeting in Ames.

Set Three: Iowa State 25 UNI 22

The Cyclones struggled early in the set, as the Panther lead would run ahead by six at 10-4 when Holterhaus killed through the block. ISU got to work, with Herrera’s trip behind the service line helping trip the deficit to three at 10-7. A 4-0 run capped by consecutive kills by Holthaus put the Cyclones back ahead 13-12, and Popovic fired consecutive aces as part of a 4-0 run that put the Cyclones ahead 17-13. The Panthers were not done, battling back to tie it at 21-21 after consecutive attack errors by Mantz. However, ISU was able to get to set point first at 24-22 and got it when UNI setter Tayler Alden was called for a double at 25-22.

Player of the Match

Eleanor Holthaus. The Cyclone senior did a little bit of everything in the win, leading the way with 13 kills at .375 hitting, while also posting eight digs, four blocks and tying her career-high with three aces.