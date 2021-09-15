Buchanan County man killed after being electrocuted while trimming tree

HAZLETON, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office says a man died Wednesday morning from being electrocuted while trimming a tree in Hazleton.

Sheriff's Deputies and emergency agencies responded to the report in 200 block of South Street W at 10:45 a.m., where the man was pronounced dead on scene.

The Sheriff's Office says that the man was using a boom lift to cut down a tree when he came into contact with an overhead power line. His name is currently being withheld pending family notification.