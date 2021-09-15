Black Hawk County Health warning of increase in West Nile Virus

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Black Hawk County Health Department is warning residents to be on alert for increased levels of West Nile Virus in the county.

The health department says surveillance efforts indicate increased levels of the virus within the adult mosquito population to the point where human transmission is likely. They're encouraging residents to wear repellent and protective clothing during outdoor activities. The department is also asking residents to take the following steps to prevent and eliminate any potential mosquito breeding grounds around their homes:

Remove or turn over containers, buckets, wheelbarrows, etc. that may accumulate water.

Dispose of any used tires to prevent water accumulation.

Change water in bird baths, wading pools etc. at least once a week.

Clean rain gutters and downspouts to prevent standing water.

Cover rain barrels and unchlorinated pools to prevent mosquito access.

For more information, call the Black Hawk County Health Department at 319-291-2413 or visit their website.