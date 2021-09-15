Ballots now available for early voting in Dubuque Primary election

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Ballots are now available in-person or by mail for early voting for the Dubuque Primary election on October 5.

Five candidates are on the Primary ballot in the mayoral race:

Current Mayor Roy Buol announced earlier this year that he would not seek reelection.

Four candidates are on the Primary ballot for an at-large City Council seat:

Absentee ballots may be cast in the Election Office on the 4th floor of the courthouse, from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, through October 4th. The office will be open until 5:00 p.m. on Monday, September 20 and Friday, Oct. 1. The Election Annex will not be open for this election.

Forms for requesting an absentee ballot in the mail can be found at the Election Office or on the county's website. Requests to receive an absentee ballot in the mail must be received by the Election Office no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20. Due to Iowa's new election laws signed in March, if you want an absentee ballot, you now have to request one. County auditors are no longer allowed to send absentee ballot request forms to voters unless a voter asks for a request form.

Only the Iowa Secretary of State will be allowed to send absentee ballot request forms with the approval of the Iowa Legislature, or the Legislative Council. Any forms sent to voters would have to be left completely blank.

Because of the new laws, postmarks no longer count and ballots must be received or returned to the Election Office by 8 p.m. on Oct. 5. Polls now close at 8 p.m. on election day as opposed to 9 p.m. in years past due to the new election laws.

For more information, call the Dubuque County Election Office at 563-589-4457 between 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.