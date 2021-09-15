Australia buys US nuclear subs due to changed security needs

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says his government decided to invest in U.S. nuclear-powered submarines and dump its contract with France to build diesel-electric submarines because of a changed strategic environment. President Joe Biden had earlier announced a new security alliance with Australia and Britain that would develop an Australian nuclear-powered submarine fleet. As a result, Australia has notified France that that it would end its contract with state majority-owned DCNS to build 12 of the world’s largest conventional submarines. Morrison says he told French President Emanuel Macron in June that there were “very real issues about whether a conventional submarine capability” would address Australia’s strategic security needs in the Indo-Pacific.