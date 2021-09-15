Area doctors plead for pregnant women to get vaccinated

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - Doctors say Iowa hospitals, like many across the country, are seeing an increase in pregnant women hospitalized with COVID-19.

Many of these women become unable to carry their baby safely, and are medically induced into labor, or get an emergency C-section.

"I see them in intensive care. I see them on ventilators. I see them across the spectrum and it's tough to watch," Dr. Stephen Pedron said, a specialist in high-risk pregnancies at UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids.

Pedron says in high risk pregnancies, the health of the mother is the top priority. He says pregnant women are at a higher risk for extreme complications from COVID because their bodies give a considerable amount of energy to their fetus, and they are less able to fight off infection.

"The body tones down its immunity," he said. "The baby also pushes up on their diaphragm so they can't expand their lungs fully."

Pedron is seeing many expectant mothers these days bed-ridden with COVID after they chose not to get the vaccine. He says their main concern is introducing their baby to the vaccine, but he says the mRNA COVID vaccines don't work that way.

"It causes those cells in your shoulder muscle to express the antigen to mount an immune response. It doesn't have any mechanism whatsoever whereby it can cross the placenta and affect the baby or harm the baby. It just doesn't work like that," Pedron said.

The CDC has been collecting data on pregnant, vaccinated mothers since December 2020. As of Monday, more than 150,000 women have signed up for health alerts on the CDC's v-safe app, and more than 5,000 have done regular phone interviews with the CDC to talk about their experience.

A study released in August looked at 2,456 pregnant women and found 14% of them had a spontaneous abortion, commonly referred to as a miscarriage. The nationwide, pre-pandemic average for miscarriages is between 10-15%. So, vaccinated women were not at a higher risk.

"Every single report that's been put out there on the vaccine has said that it's safe, has said that it doesn't cause miscarriages, it does not cause birth defects," Pedron said.