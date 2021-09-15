83-year-old killed in 3-vehicle crash on I-80 in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- An 83-year-old driver of an MG convertible was killed and the 82-year-old passenger was injured when it collided with two other cars on I-80 near Tiffin in Johnson County and ended up flipping over.

According to an accident report from Iowa State Patrol, Jimmie Danielson was killed in the accident just before Noon on Wednesday and Rose Hitz was injured. Both Danielson and Hitz are from Lincoln, Nebraska.

The report states that Danielson's convertible made contact with a second and third car and then flipped over, landing in the median. The two other vehicles stopped in the median of the highway as well, but the other drivers were not reported to be injured.

The crash remains under investigation.