TRACKING: Brief cool down before some weekend heat

Today: The stubborn front that has been up and down our area the past couple of days is finally clearing out this morning. As a parting blow, it gave us a few showers and storms overnight, but we are now just seeing cloud cover. Northwest winds have developed behind the front and will lead to cooler temperatures today – we will top out in the upper 60s north to upper 70s south. Humidity will start to fall too. Skies look partly sunny today with haze not as prevalent.

Tonight: Skies will become mostly clear tonight as lows tumble to the upper 40s to mid 50s. Winds will be light.

Wednesday: Skies will be sunny with a light and variable wind and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Perfect day!

Rest of the Week: We are dry and sunny on Thursday, but a breezy south wind brings highs to the low and mid 80s. There will be a chance for rain on Friday with highs in the low 80s.

Weekend: The weekend looks mostly sunny but hot and humid with highs in the mid 80s to near 90, thanks to a breezy south wind. Temperatures look to cool through next week with some midweek rain.