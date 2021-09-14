TRACKING: A brief cool down before it heats up

Tonight: Clouds move out of the area this evening. The sky is clear overnight with dry air in place. The dry air allows the lows to drop into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Wednesday: This is going to be a really nice day. Sunshine, low humidity, little to no wind and highs in the 70s.

Wednesday Night: The sky stays clear with a gentle south breeze. Temperatures are a few degrees warmer than the previous night. Lows are forecast to reach the low to mid 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and a bit breezy. The wind is from the south at 10-20 mph helping push afternoon highs into the low 80s.

High School Football (Friday Evening): Partly cloudy with temperatures near 70 with a light southeast wind.