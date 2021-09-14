State announces recipients of nearly $100M in broadband grants

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Governor Reynolds and the Office of the Chief Information Officer have awarded $97,500,000 from the Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Grant Program to 39 applicants.

OCIO received 178 applications from broadband providers with requests nearing $300 million. Due to the overwhelming interest, the State will expedite a new grant opportunity utilizing federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to build upon the state funding.

“Expanding broadband across our state continues to be a top priority,” Gov. Reynolds said. “It is clear by the shear volume and scope of applications that the need is there. Today’s award announcement will go a long way toward meeting that need, and we won’t stop here.”

Details on the new grant opportunity will be released at a later date.