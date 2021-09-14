Small cargo plane loses contact in Indonesia’s Papua

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities have lost contact with a small Rimbun Air cargo airplane 50 minutes after it took off in the easternmost province Papua. Local airport authorities with the National Search and Rescue Agency are searching for the plane. The Twin Otter 300 plane was heading to Intan Jaya district from Nabre district with construction materials on board. The Transportation Ministry said a pilot, co-pilot and technician are on board. The sprawling archipelago nation has been plagued by transportation accidents in recent years, including plane crashes and ferry sinkings.