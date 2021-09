CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)-- On September 13th Cedar Rapids police responded to a shots fired incident at Redmond Park just before 2 p.m.

Sumani Husseini Muya was arrested for Interference with Official Acts with Injury with a Firearm.

A 53-year-old male was shot at but not injured. Muya was located after fleeing from officers in a short foot pursuit. A semiautomatic handgun was also recovered.

Additional charges will likely be filed.