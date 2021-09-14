Luther’s new Iowa Impact Award offers free tuition for qualifying students

DECORAH, Iowa (KWWL) - Luther College in Decorah is offering four free years of tuition for qualifying Iowa students through their new Iowa Impact Award.

Incoming Iowa students with a GPA of at least 3.5 and a family adjusted gross income of $70,000 or less will qualify for free tuition for all four years of their undergraduate experience. Students must live on campus and continue to meet the qualifications throughout their collegiate career.

“At Luther, we have a commitment to developing the talents and skills of young people who go on to lead lives of impact. The Iowa Impact Award speaks to that mission and opens the doors to students who may have thought the kind of personalized education experience Luther offers was unattainable,” said President Jenifer K. Ward. “From travel-away experiences to graduate-level research projects, there are unlimited opportunities and we are thrilled to be able to offer this to as many Iowa students as possible.”

Currently, the cost of tuition at Luther is $46,130. State, federal and institutional funds will combine to cover more than $185,000 during a four-year undergraduate experience. Iowa Impact Award recipients will only have to pay for room and board as well as other smaller-scale fees like textbooks.

There is no special scholarship application to apply for the award. Students only need to apply to Luther and complete the FAFSA by March 1st, 2022.

Complete details about the Iowa Impact Award along with other Luther scholarships can be found at luther.edu/scholarships.