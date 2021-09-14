Lebanon’s ex-PM leaves to US despite subpoena for port blast

BEIRUT (AP) — An advisor says Lebanon’s former prime minister has left the country for the United States despite a subpoena from the judge investigating last year’s devastating explosion at Beirut port. Hassan Diab was the country’s prime minister when the explosion happened last August. He resigned after the blast that killed over 200 people and injured over 6,000. Diab was caretaker prime minister until last week, when Najib Mikati successfully formed a new government. As caretaker prime minister, Diab was summoned by an investigative judge on accusations of intentional killing and negligence. Diab declined to be interrogated as a defendant, saying he had given his testimony in the case.