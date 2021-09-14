Iowa City schools reinstating mask mandate

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - The Iowa City Community School District will reinstate a mask mandate for all students and staff on school property, effective Wednesday at the start of school.

ICCSD is the latest district to make this move, after a federal judge granted a temporary restraining order on HF847 Monday (which bans mask mandates in schools).

The Cedar Rapids school district took this step Tuesday afternoon, and Des Moines Public Schools did so on Monday. Both of their mandates take effect on Wednesday.

The ICCSD board of education voted unanimously in favor of this step Tuesday.

KWWL will have more on this story Tuesday at 10.