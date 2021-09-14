Hudson voters approve selling Hudson Municipal Electric Utility to Mid-American Energy

Voters in Hudson Tuesday voted overwhelmingly to discontinue and dispose of the Hudson Municipal Electric Utility and sell it to Mid-American Energy for $3,810,000.

The final vote is 444 in favoring of selling the local utility, and just 27 against the sale.

The plan will see Mid-American take over on January 1, 2022, though the exact date could change.

Mid-American already services a large portion of Hudson, while the HMEU has been the electric provider for the rest.

The HMEU Board of Trustees proposed the sale after looking at several potential options, but, determining the sale to Mid-American will likely reduce rates paid by current HMEU customers.

Many Hudson businesses also backed the sale, because having Mid-American Energy take over is expected to save current HMEU customers tens of thousands of dollars in annual utility costs.

In addition, an estimated 50% of the sale proceeds will be given back to HMEU customers in the form of a rebate.

Mid-American made its offer back on June 22, 2021.