Hawkeye defense leads the way as Iowa preps for Kent State

IOWA CITY (KWWL) – Through two games the Iowa defense has been a turnover machine.

“We're in the places we need to be,” says senior Riley Moss of the recent dominance, “and when you're in the places you need to be, that stuff tends to happen.”

“Thats something we like to push each other every single day,” junior linebacker Jack Campbell adds, “whether it's the DB's getting picks, linebackers getting picks.”

In their opener, the Hawkeyes nabbed three interceptions. Moss brought two of those back for touchdowns.

On Saturday in Ames, they tallied four takeaways from Iowa State in their 27-17 win in the Cy-Hawk game. That included the first career touchdown for Cedar Falls native Jack Campbell on a fumble return in the third quarter.”

“Just being an Iowa kid, growing up there's this rivalry between Iowa and Iowa State, and you're on one side of the fence or not, and being able to score, it's a memory that's going to last forever,” he says.

That memory is of a play that slammed the door on a day that saw Iowa's offense struggle at times, especially on the ground where they averaged just 1.7 yards per rushing play. Iowa's defenders say they're ready to take up the slack on the days the offense just doesn't have it.”

“Before we go out, every time we say we've got to put the fire out,” says Moss, “That's kind of been our mentality.”

That's a mentality that's allowed the Hawks to force the third most turnovers in the country. The goal is to be number one, and that's what keeps them going even with a much less high profile opponent in Kent State coming to Kinnick this weekend.

“They have nothing to lose,” says Moss, “We're not taking any weeks off. They're a dangerous offense, but there's a lot of opportunity, too.”